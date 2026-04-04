5-star SG Trinity Jones released from Clemson signing

Naperville Central (Ill.) five-star shooting guard Trinity Jones has been released from her signing with Clemson, Rivals’ Talia Goodman confirms.

Jones, a McDonald’s All American, is the No. 7 overall prospect and No. 2 shooting guard in the 2026 cycle. She committed to the Tigers in October and headlined an impressive blue-chip haul for head coach Shawn Poppie and Co.

She’s the second five-star recruit to re-open her recruitment this weekend, following Five-Star Plus+ power forward Oliviyah Edwards, who requested her release from signing with Tennessee.

Jones was in Glendale earlier this week participating in the McDonald’s All-American Game. She finished with 10 points in the game and impressed Rivals’ Jamie Shaw during last weekend’s practice ahead of the showcase.

“Trinity Jones was a nice two-way presence in Sunday’s McDonald’s All American practice. She self-created looks on offensive and was disruptive,” Shaw wrote.

LSU, Tennessee and UCLA were other finalists for Jones ahead of her October commitment. She cited the coaching staff and play-style as some of the biggest reasons why the ACC program was the right fit.

“The playing style is very important,” Jones previously told Goodman. “I would say, the safety, the academics, and then I would just say making sure it feels like a second home. I don’t want to go to college and be like, well, if things don’t go well my first year, I’m just going to go to the portal, right? I don’t want to go to the portal. Personally, I want to play at my school for four years. I want to make sure that they have all my needs that I want. Development is a huge one, because I want to play in the WNBA. In order to do that, I need to develop. I need to attack the things that I struggle on.”

“I play with a lot of pace,” she added. “I play with a lot of emotion, with passion, a lot of energy. I’m a very energetic player. Defense gets me going. I think that’s really important for me. I think that’s what helps a lot of teams, is defense.”

Jones’ departure leaves Poppie and the Tigers with three signees in the 2026 class: Four-star small forward Julia Scott, four-star SG Kimora Fields and four-star SG Meeyah Green. Scott is the No. 29 overall prospect in the cycle, while Fields and Green check in at No. 34 and No. 51, respectively.