5-star TE Ahmad Hudson commits to LSU

Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson announced his commitment to LSU on Sunday afternoon.

He chose the Tigers over Nebraska in a major in-state recruiting victory for Lane Kiffin and Co.

Hudson is the No. 16 overall prospect and top-ranked tight end in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 4 player in Louisiana.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder also doubles as an elite basketball recruit. He’s currently the No. 25 prospect and No. 4 center in the nation.

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It ultimately came down to the local SEC program and Nebraska for Hudson. He was originally eyeing a July decision, but opted not to waste anymore time and surprised everyone with a surprise commitment on Sunday.

LSU has always been at the top of his recruitment and that didn’t change despite the coaching staff changes. Kiffin and the new-look Tigers have now landed a humongous pledge.

“When you speak to a head coach, it shows how much they care about you,” Hudson previously told Rivals. “Coach Kiffin was texting me before the state championship game, wishing me good luck. Not a lot of people like that have the time to really do that, so that shows that he took time out of his busy day as the head coach of Louisiana State University to wish me good luck. It’s just different.”

Hudson becomes the top-ranked commit in LSU’s 2027 class, which entered the day at No. 12 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. It’s also a big win for new LSU basketball head coach Will Wade, as Hudson is a legit prospect on the hardwood, too.

This story will be updated.