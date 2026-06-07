5-star WR Eric McFarland down to three schools with commitment date set

Commitment time is coming for IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star wide receiver Eric McFarland.

The elite pass-catcher tells Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett that he will announce his college decision on June 28. He will choose between three schools: Florida, Georgia and Texas A&M.

McFarland is the No. 26 overall prospect and No. 6 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 5 recruit in Florida.

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Originally from Las Vegas, McFarland now plays for one of the most notable high school programs in the nation. He has had his sights set on the SEC for some time and his finalists continue to reflect that. He has now taken official visits to each of his final three schools.

Georgia got the first crack in mid-May. He then hit A&M last weekend and was in Gainesville for his Florida OV this weekend. Tennessee also got him in for an official and is the largest omission from his group of finalists.

The Aggies currently have the lead for McFarland in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. He’s now set to reveal a commitment in three weeks.

Scouting Eric McFarland

Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power writes this of McFarland as a prospect:

“Diminutive playmaker who is electric with the ball in his hands. Measured at around 5-foot-8, 175 pounds prior to his senior season. Has outstanding speed in the combine setting, running in the 4.4 to 4.3 range. Primarily used as a slot wide receiver who is an extension of the running game. A threat to score every time he touches the ball. Has elite quickness and gets to his top gear in a flash. Uses his compact frame and contact balance to pinball off of tacklers. Dangerous in the quick game and on screens and end arounds. Not targeted downfield often, but shows solid tracking ability and reliable hands. Should project as a return man at the next level, as well. The focal point of IMG Academy’s passing game as a junior and looks like the best wide receiver in the program’s history after Carnell Tate.

…Competitive player who finds a way to make an impact in every setting. Finished his junior season with 29 catches for 595 yards and 11 touchdowns. Reclassified into the 2027 cycle prior to his junior season. Has a naturally limited catch radius given his size and has a much shorter average depth of target than most of his highly-rated peers. Will likely need to show he can win at multiple levels of the field to end up as one of the top wide receivers to come from the cycle, but has undeniable playmaking juice with the ball in his hands.”