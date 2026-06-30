5-star WR Xavier Sabb to announce on Friday on Rivals' YouTube

Glassboro (N.J.) receiver Xavier Sabb is set to come off the board at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, July 3 and he’ll do so on the Rivals’ YouTube Channel.

And the five-star prospect will choose from LSU, Oregon, Tennessee and UCLA.

Oregon leads heavily in the Rivals Prediction Machine, at 90.8 percent, including picks from four of Rivals’ insiders.

Sabb is the nation’s No. 32 overall prospect according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Sabb took official visits to LSU on May 29, UCLA on June 5, Tennessee on June 12 and Oregon on June 19.

Xavier Sabb Scouting Summary

Sabb has one of the best athletic profiles in the country when you look at the multi-sport background, two-way snaps and his athletic traits. He’s a three year starter on the hoops team and plays above the rim. As a sophomore, he had personal best times of 10.69-100m, 22.01-200m and a 6’2″ high jump. He’s a legit high major prospect at receiver and safety and could conceivably get snaps on both sides of the ball. Wide receiver has always been his favorite position and he had a solid junior season with 59 catches for 896 yards and 13 touchdowns. Shows dynamic playmaking ability after the catch and has the juice to score from anywhere on the field. Can go up and win 50-50 balls and contested catches and has high end body control. Shows big play ability as a return man as well and has a natural feel for making guys miss and picking up chunks of yards where it looks like there’s not much there. A high ceiling prospect with an NFL upside. –Greg Biggins, national recruiting analyst