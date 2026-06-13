6-10 forward Keller Daugherty commits to Iowa

Iowa has landed a commitment from Keller Daugherty, a 6-foot-10 power forward in the 2027 class, he told Rivals.

The rising senior out of Lee’s Summit High School (MO) visited the Hawkeyes earlier this week and ultimately decided to pledge to Ben McCollum and his staff.

“Iowa felt like home,” Daugherty said. “The energy, the environment, and the way I connected with the coaches and players is second to none. That’s something I want to be a part of.”

Daugherty is currently unranked in the 2027 class, but is regarded as a three-star prospect. In addition to Iowa, he held offers from Oklahoma, Colorado State, Iona, Drake, and others. He becomes the Hawkeyes’ first commitment in the 2027 cycle.

This past season at Lee’s Summit High, Daugherty averaged 14.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. He is currently playing for VWBA Elite on the grassroots circuit this summer.