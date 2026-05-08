7-foot-1 center Vuk Lazarevic commits to Ohio State
Vuk Lazarevic, a 7-foot-1 Serbian center in the 2026 class, has committed to Ohio State, his agent Stevan Petrovic told Rivals.
Lazarevic played his senior season at Wasatch Academy in Utah, averaging 8.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 72% from the field, helping the team to a 24-7 overall record.
Prior to arriving in the United States, Lazarevic played for KK Crvena Zvezda’s youth team in Serbia, averaging 6.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in the ABA League.
Lazarevic becomes the Buckeyes’ seventh newcomer. He joins four transfers in Cal guard Justin Pippen, Kentucky forward Andrija Jelavic, Duquesne guard Jimmie Williams, and Memphis guard Curtis Givens.
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Jake Diebler will also welcome in two freshmen: five-star small forward Anthony Thompson (No. 10 nationally) and three-star small forward Alex Smith (No. 148 nationally).
Ohio State finished this past season with an overall record of 21-13, good enough for eighth in the Big Ten. They received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, but fell in the first round to TCU.