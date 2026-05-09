After decommitting from Wake Forest, QB Gary Chatman commits to Auburn: 'I'm shutting it down'

Gary Chatman didn’t need much time after reopening his recruitment — he already had his answer.

The quarterback out of Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood backed off his pledge to Wake Forest earlier this week after being committed for about six weeks. Shortly after, he made the call for Auburn.

Auburn didn’t waste time making its move.

The Tigers began showing serious interest in late March, got him on campus April 16, then extended an offer April 22. He returned to The Plains on May 1 — and that trip sealed it.

“When I went back up there for my second visit, I just loved everything about it,” Chatman told Rivals. “I loved the coaches and the environment… that’s what led to my decision. I knew when I left that visit that I was going to commit to Auburn.”

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Relationships drove the decision.

Chatman quickly built a strong bond with the staff, especially quarterbacks coach Joel Gordon, who made him a priority from the start.

“He’s a great guy, and you can tell he loves football. Coach Gordon has been around some great players, he has developed some great quarterbacks, and he knows how to teach and develop. He has been around Brock Purdy and Byrum Brown — that is elite talent. He came out to see me in April, then again in May, and we are developing a great relationship.”

Head coach Alex Golesh made a strong impression as well.

“I asked the staff why they came to Auburn… and they all had positive things to say about Coach Golesh,” Chatman said. “When I sat down with him, I knew that’s a guy I’d love to play for. He is smart, he has energy, and he wants to win. I like what I know about Coach Golesh.”

Chatman’s decision is final

As much as the coaches impressed the 6-foot-1, 190-pound signal caller, the environment stood out just as much.

“It is all positive around Auburn,” he said. “There are just good vibes everywhere. Even being out in the community, people were showing love to the coaches. Auburn has great fans, and there is a lot of love around there.”

The decision to decommit from Wake Forest wasn’t easy, but it was one he felt he needed to make. Chatman knows where he wants to be.

“The coaches, the environment and how close it is to home pushed Auburn to the top for me,” Chatman said. “It was really tough to call Wake Forest, and I appreciate those coaches a lot, but I had to make the best decision for my future.

“With this commitment, I’m shutting it down. I am not visiting anywhere else… I am all Auburn.”