After getting his release from Michigan, 4-star WR Brady Marchese signs with Auburn

The last few weeks have been anything but ordinary for four-star wide receiver Brady Marchese.

After spending more than nine months committed to Georgia, the Cartersville (Ga.) standout flipped his pledge to Michigan and signed with the Wolverines on Dec. 4. Not long after, uncertainty hit Ann Arbor following major changes around the Michigan program, prompting another pivotal decision for the talented pass-catcher.

On Dec. 26, Marchese officially decommitted from Michigan and requested a release from his National Letter of Intent. The Wolverines granted that request, reopening the recruitment of the No. 101 prospect in the Rivals300.

“This process has been real tough but also I know it’s a blessing,” he told Rivals. “I built strong relationships with the Georgia and Michigan staffs and have had to have some extremely hard conversations. I have nothing bad to say and nothing but good feeling towards both incredible programs. But at the end of the day I have to do what I feel in my heart is best for me and my development.”

Auburn quickly emerged as the next stop in Marchese’s winding recruiting journey. The Tigers have been aggressive on the trail and have now added another proven playmaker to the class. Marchese becomes Auburn’s third wide receiver commit in the cycle, and notably, all three were once pledged elsewhere.

“Coach Golesh and Coach Burns recruited me very hard when they were at USF and we had a solid relationship,” he added. “I have talked with Coach Golesh and Coach burns a lot throughout the recruiting process. I felt like they 100% wanted me and made me a priority.”

Auburn previously flipped DeShawn Spencer from Duke and Brian Williams from Alabama. Marchese, formerly signed with Michigan, now joins that group as the Tigers continue to reshape their wide receiver room with experienced, battle-tested recruits.

It has been a whirlwind stretch for Marchese, but Auburn gains a playmaker with speed who could challenge for early playing time on the Plains.

“I really like the offense Coach Golesh runs and I feel like I can be dynamic in the offense,” Marchese said.

As a senior, Marchese backed up his ranking with production, finishing the season with close to 1,000 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.