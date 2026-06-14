After his official visit to Florida State, EDGE Jaxon Holly commits to the Seminoles

Florida State entered the weekend with momentum for Jaxon Holly. By the time the official visit ended, the Seminoles had his commitment.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound EDGE from Alpharetta (Ga.) made his decision over the weekend during the visit, and he has announced his pledge to Mike Norvell and the Seminoles. The visit that erased any lingering doubt.

Holly, who holds 40 scholarship offers, chose the Seminoles over finalists Auburn and Virginia Tech.

The relationship began in January when Florida State extended an offer, and the coaching staff never let up.

“They’ve been recruiting me hard ever since they offered and have been showing the same amount of love throughout it,” Holly told Rivals. “They have build real relationships with me. Coach Williams, Coach McRea and Coach Norvell have all been saying, ‘Be you,’ and they’ve stayed real with me. I love their energy for sure.”

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Ultimately, several factors pushed Florida State to the top of his list.

“Family, genuine people, education, the chance to get on the field early and the culture were all big in my decision. There were a lot of reasons why I chose Florida State.”

The official visit proved to be the turning point.

Making just his second trip to Tallahassee, Holly immediately felt at home as soon as he arrived on campus.

“This visit definitely solidified it for me,” he said. “I knew as soon as I stepped back on campus that I was going to Florida State.

“It is just a great place. You can feel it when you get on campus—the history and the energy from the community.”

Looking ahead, Holly believes Norvell has Florida State on the verge of something special.

“Norvell has been doing a great job with the program, and what they’re about to do is going to be great to see,” he said. “It also gives me a chance to play early.”