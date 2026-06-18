After one visit to Georgia Tech, 4-star CB Larry Moon commits to the Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech‘s recruiting momentum continued with another significant addition as national prospect Larry Moon announced his commitment to the Yellow Jackets.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound defensive back picked Brent Key‘s program after an official visit to Atlanta sealed the deal, giving Georgia Tech another talented playmaker in the secondary.

Moon said the Yellow Jackets had been recruiting him since the spring, but the pursuit intensified after he impressed the staff during an event at IMG Academy.

“We were always in communication, and then they really turned things up after my event at IMG,” Moon told Rivals.

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His official visit from June 5-7 ultimately convinced him he had found the right fit.

“It was a great official visit. Great people everywhere. The staff showed love, the players showed love, and I got to see everything I wanted to see. Everything I wanted out of a program, Georgia Tech had.”

Moon is excited to play for the staff in Atlanta

The coaching staff played a major role in his decision.

“Coach Kobie Jones, safeties coach Vinnie Sunseri and head coach Brent Key, all have ties to Coach Nick Saban. They all have a great background, and they learned from one of the best to ever do it. The staff made a big impact on me and my commitment.”

The location also made Georgia Tech an easy choice.

“I love Atlanta,” Moon said. “I’ve got family there, so I’m not far from them at all. The vibe is good, and I love the city.

“Once I got on campus for the official visit, the decision came to me. Georgia Tech really stood out to me right away. They made it an easy decision.”

Moon is excited to be a part of the program with the upward trajectory.

“I like the toughness he pours into the players and the hard coaching,” Moon said. “That kind of coaching creates great players, and I want to be coached by him.

“Every year they get better. The team keeps improving, so now is the time to be a Yellow Jacket while they’re on the rise.”