Alabama 4-star QB commit Trent Seaborn earns spot in Elite 11 Finals

Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson four-star quarterback Trent Seaborn is headed to the West Coast next month for the Elite 11 Finals.

Seaborn, an Alabama commit, received an invite to the Elite 11 Finals on Wednesday evening, becoming the 16th of 20 passers to earn a spot. He is also the second Alabama pledge this month to get an invite, joining five-star commit Elijah Haven.

Haven and Seaborn both receiving invites marks the first time since 2018 that two passers committed to the same school will be attending the event. Ironically enough, it was a pair of future Crimson Tide signees that time, too: Paul Tyson and Taulia Tagovailoa.

There are few higher honors for high school quarterbacks than being invited to the event, which will celebrate its 27th year in 2026. It brings together 20 of the country’s elite signal-callers for three days of competition and training in Los Angeles at the end of May.

UPDATED ELITE 11 FINALS ROSTER

Elite 11 alumni include college and NFL stars like Carson Palmer, Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Tim Tebow, and more recently Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young. Last year’s Elite 11 Finals featured 16 of the top 25 quarterbacks in the Rivals Industry Ranking, including five of the top six players at the position.

Seaborn ready to prove himself among nation’s best QBs

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Seaborn is the No. 287 overall prospect and No. 21 passer in the class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

A multi-year starter already at the high school level, he has played four seasons on varsity after starting as an eighth-grader. Barring an injury, he’ll go down as one of the state’s most prolific passers ever.

Across 51 games, he has completed 774 of 1117 passes (69%), while throwing for more than 10,000 yards and 103 touchdowns. With him at the helm, Thompson has won back-to-back Alabama 7A state titles and will be looking for a three-peat in 2026.

He committed to the Crimson Tide in October over more than 25 Power 4 offers and has remained locked in since then. Even with the coaching staff’s pursuit of Haven, he isn’t looking around. Seaborn grew up an Alabama fan and wants to don the crimson and cream at the next level.