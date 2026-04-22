Alabama adds commitment from EDGE Stevan Thornton III

Cairo (Ga.) three-star EDGE Stevan Thornton III has committed to Alabama, he announced on Tuesday evening.

He chose the Crimson Tide over offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida State and others.

Thornton is the No. 1,123 overall prospect and No. 95 EDGE in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 115 player in Georgia.

The 6-foot-6, 194-pounder has kept a lowkey recruitment but he was in Tuscaloosa for a spring visit earlier this month. He now becomes commit No. 5 for head coach Kalen DeBoer and Co. this cycle.

As a junior for Cairo, Thornton compiled 91 tackles, including 20 TFL and eight sacks. The Syrupmakers won 10 games last fall and finished as the No. 67 team in the Peach State, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Thornton adds to a class that still sits at just No. 36 nationally early on, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. He flanks four-star tight end Colt Lumpris, four-star quarterback Trent Seaborn, three-star EDGE AJ Pauley and three-star tight end Oakley Keegan.

Scouting Take on Thornton

Rivals’ Greg Biggins previously wrote this of Thornton as a prospect:

“Long, athletic edge who can get after the quarterback. Looks all of 6-foot-5 but very lean and will need some time to add good weight to his frame. Can still play a physical game, ri through would be blockers and attacks the one of scrimmage. First step quickness and get-off are his calling card and shows excellent closing speed. Can chase down plays from behind and shows the versatility to play with his hand down or out of a two point stance. The motor is always running and as he continues to fill out and gains more strength and power, his game will take off to another level. The ceiling is high and he has all the raw traits to be an exceptional player at the college level.”