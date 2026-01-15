Alabama boasts another talented high school football crop in 2027

The state of Alabama continues to be a major hotbed for high school football talent, again boasting more than a dozen blue-chip recruits in the Class of 2027.

While this class might not be as loaded as previous years — including two five-stars and 16 blue-chippers in 2026 — there is still plenty of talent being sought after by schools across the SEC and the country. And of the state’s top 15 players this cycle, only four are committed. That should make for an exciting next 11 months before signing day, and there’s surely more moves to come.

With the 2027 class now taking center stage, starting with junior day visits this weekend, Rivals breaks down the top players in the Yellowhammer State:

1. DL Donivan Moore

School: Hueytown (Hueytown, AL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 77

One of the top defensive linemen in the country, Moore checks in as the No. 5 player at his position and has drawn offers from across the country. Auburn, Ole Miss and Alabama each hosted him for visit this fall, though it’s the Tigers who currently hold a heavy advantage in the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM). With a new coaching staff entering the picture in both Auburn and Oxford, time will tell on which schools are contenders heading into official visits this summer.

2. QB Gunner Rivers

School: St. Michael Catholic (Fairhope, AL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 79

The son of longtime NFL quarterback Philip Rivers, Gunner is the state’s top passer in the rising senior class. Auburn and NC State, where his father played, have been on him heavily early in his recruitment. But the Tigers especially have other quarterbacks they’re considering with the change to Alex Golesh’s staff. Rivers’ recruitment will be one to watch in the coming months. Leading an undefeated Cardinals bunch this fall, he completed 208 of 290 passes for 2,813 yards, 44 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

3. EDGE JaBarrius Garror – Alabama commit

School: Vigor (Mobile, AL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 88

The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder was a menace for the Wolves during his junior season, with 106 tackles, 21 sacks, 32.5 tackles for loss, 18 QB pressures, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He has been committed to the Tide since July 2024, and has shown no real signs of wavering in his pledge. Auburn brought him to campus on a few occasions this fall, but will have to beat out the Tide, Florida State and Texas A&M.

4. IOL Jatori Williams

School: Central (Phenix City, AL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 124

The four-star out of Phenix City Central was an early pledge back in September, choosing the Tide over Auburn, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Nebraska and dozens of others. Last month though, he decided to back off that pledge and reopen his recruitment.

“I feel like I rushed the process,” Williams told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder is set to visit Georgia this weekend and will also be a top target for a number of other SEC programs in the coming months.

5. SAF Jaylen Scott

School: Williamson (Mobile, AL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 151

Scott was the lone commit in the fold for the Tigers in the 2027 cycle, flipping to Auburn from Florida State on June 9. With Alex Golesh now at the helm and a new staff coming to The Plains, he opted to decommit last month and reopen his options. Auburn will remain a contender, but other schools will be in the mix, too. Scott tells Spiegelman that Oklahoma, Tennessee, Mizzou and Michigan are all top schools moving forward as his recruitment heats up.

Other top 2027 recruits to watch in Alabama

6. DL Cam Pritchett – Oregon commit

7. QB Trent Seaborn – Alabama commit

8. LB Ellis McGaskin – Notre Dame commit

9. EDGE Ba’Roc Willis

10. DL Elijah Brown

11. ATH Braden Gordon

12. QB Bobby Coleman

13. SAF Jayden Aparicio-Bailey

14. DL Karlos May

15. EDGE Marquis Evans