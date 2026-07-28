Alabama predicted to land nation's top interior offensive lineman

Alabama‘s 2027 recruiting class has lacked some of the juice the Crimson Tide had in previous classes with just 14 commitments and a group that ranks No. 33 nationally.

Instead, Kalen DeBoer and his staff have allocated their time — and money — toward retaining their roster this offseason with a talented young crop of players coming in over the next two classes. The 2028 class though, could be a different story. Alabama already has seven commitments and the No. 2 class in the country, which includes the nation’s No. 4 quarterback Kingston Preyear. The talented passer out of in-state powerhouse Benjamin Russell was a huge recruiting win earlier this summer for the Tide’s staff.

Now they’re looking to add another elite player from inside the state’s borders. Huntsville High’s Joey Fleming is not only the top prospect in the Yellowhammer State, he is also the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the country.

And on Monday, Rivals VP of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong logged an expert prediction for Alabama to ultimately land his commitment.

“Alabama is clearly a powerhouse that I have had my eye on my entire life,” Fleming said previously. He had a great visit to Tuscaloosa in June. He was on campus in April spending time with Kalen DeBoer and his program.

Relationships at Alabama are a key factor

Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State, Texas are each on his expected list of fall visits. But earlier this month, he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons that the Tigers and Crimson Tide were standing out. A big reason for that is new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm.

“It’s just his experience,” Fleming said. “He has NFL connections and so much wisdom. He’s not going to get in your face. He’s going to explain what you did wrong and teach you how to fix it. I love that coaching style.”

The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder is the No. 19 overall prospect in the country according to Rivals.

