Alabama flips 4-star CB Braylen Gibbs from Vanderbilt

Knoxville (Tenn.) Knoxville Catholic cornerback Braylen Gibbs flipped his commitment from Vanderbilt to Alabama on Friday. The four-star 2028 prospect had been pledged to the Commodores since December.

Gibbs also holds offers from Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon and Tennessee. He has taken unofficial visits to the Crimson Tide, Bulldogs and Rebels so far in his recruitment.

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“He is a freak athlete and a freak talent. His body is just now starting to fill out. But his wingspan is 6-foot-6,” Knoxville Catholic head coach Philip Shadowens told MizzouToday in March. “Just a long, athletic, go up and get the ball kind of guy. … You can project him either way, and some have recruited him as a receiver as well. The potential with that kid to do so many things at the next level is what’s made him such a hot commodity.”

The Rivals Industry Rankings, an equally weighted formula that utilizes the three major recruiting services, slots Gibbs as the No. 257 prospect in the country. He ranks as the No. 25 cornerback prospect in the 2028 class and No. 13 player in Tennessee regardless of position.