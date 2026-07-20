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Rivals Basketball Recruiting

Alabama lands commitment from 7-foot Canadian center TJ St. Louis

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Joe Tipton@JoeTipton
12h
NateOatsClemson1
Alabama coach Nate Oats (David Leong / Imagn Images)

Canadian center TJ St. Louis has committed to Alabama, a source told Rivals.

The 18-year-old class of 2026 big man stands 7 feet tall, weighs 266 pounds, owns a 7-foot-5 wingspan, and has a 9-foot-5 standing reach. St. Louis, who plans to enroll this fall, gives the Crimson Tide added frontcourt depth.

St. Louis spent this past high school season at Fort Erie Prep in Ontario, Canada, after previously playing at the NBA Academy Latin America.

St. Louis, an unranked prospect, becomes Alabama’s fifth high school commitment in the 2026 class. He joins four-star small forward Jaxon Richardson (No. 26 NATL), four-star shooting guard Qayden Samuels (No. 32 NATL), four-star small forward Tarris Bouie, and four-star point guard Anderson Diaz (No. 56 NATL).

Nate Oats is also bringing in four new players via the transfer portal. The Crimson Tide have signed Boise State center Drew Fielder, NC State guard Cole Cloer, Mississippi State power forward Jamarion Davis-Fleming, and Kentucky power forward Brandon Garrison.

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