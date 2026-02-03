Alabama makes late addition with 2026 athlete Amari Sabb

Kalen DeBoer and Alabama found one more addition to their 2026 class, landing Glassboro (N.J.) three-star athlete Amari Sabb.

The younger brother of current Crimson Tide defensive back Keon Sabb, he chose ‘Bama over offers from Rutgers, Penn State, and a host of others. Amari and his older brother Xavier Sabb, an elite wide receiver in the 2027 cycle, visited Tuscaloosa last fall and came away impressed by the atmosphere and the coaching staff.

“I always love the energy at ‘Bama,” Amari told BamaOnLine. “When you got the games, the atmosphere, it’s just so surreal, you know? They played great, they bounced back from the first week, and I think they’re real contenders.”

Amari is being recruited by the Tide as a wide receiver, as is his younger brother.

“It’s just so much talent,” Amari added. “I like how they rotated a lot of receivers last game. There’s just so much talent on the field at once from that position.”

The 5-foot-8, 160-pounder starred all over the field for Glassboro as a senior, hauling in 53 receptions for 916 yards and 12 touchdowns. As a rusher, he totaled 823 yards and 14 more scores on just 65 carries while averaging 12.7 yards per carry.

On defense, he tallied 28 tackles, six interceptions and six pass breakups.

Across four years at the varsity level, he was one of the Garden State’s most dominant players, finishing with more than 5,000 all-purpose yards and 61 touchdowns.

