Alabama visits in-state 2027 EDGE Marquis Evans

Adamsville (Ala.) Spain Park three-star EDGE Marquis Evans continues to rack up interest from powerhouse programs. He could be on the cusp of blue-chip status before entering his senior season.

Last weekend, he was in Austin to visit Texas as a part of its massive junior day event. On Monday, Evans was visited by Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and D-line coach Freddie Roach:

Alabama’s staff is back on the road.



Kalen DeBoer and DL coach Freddie Roach were at Spain Park HS today to see 2027 DL MJ Evans.https://t.co/IRsukJJM0Z pic.twitter.com/F29OVWcXUX — Blake Byler (@blakebyler45) January 19, 2026

Bama officially jumped in the mix with an offer to Evans during the fall. He was in Tuscaloosa during the 2025 season and saw the Crimson Tide play multiple times. The in-state SEC program is clearly prioritizing the pass-rusher.

“Honestly, it’s just different,” Evans told BamaOnLine after landing the big offer. “The biggest school in your state offering you. I don’t know, I couldn’t ask for more, honestly.”

Evans is the No. 402 overall prospect and No. 36 EDGE in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 15 player in Alabama.

According to MaxPreps, Evans tallied 28 tackles and six sacks in nine games for Minor High. He’s now set to suit up for Spain Park, one of the top programs in the Yellowhammer State, as a senior in 2026.

Looking at Alabama’s 2027 class so far

It’s still early and Alabama has scored four commitments in its 2027 class to date. Three blue-chippers are already in the fold.

Mobile (Ala.) Vigor four-star EDGE JaBarrius Garror has been pledged to the Tide for well over a year. He made his decision in July of 2024 and remains locked in with DeBoer and Co. Garror is the No. 88 overall prospect in the cycle.

Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson four-star quarterback Trent Seaborn committed in October and is now the No. 14 signal-caller in the nation. He leads one of the top high school programs in the Southeast.

“Playing for my home state on a team with guys I’ve grown up playing with or against is I think a very special opportunity not many guys get to take advantage of, especially at a place like Alabama,” Seaborn told Rivals. “From a football standpoint their offense really matched my skillset, it’s an offense that needs an accurate quarterback who can process quickly and make smart decisions to really take advantage of the weapons.”

Tolland (Conn.) Lawrenceville School four-star tight end Colt Lumpris is an intriguing prospect who announced his pledge in December. He’s also a top-300 recruit and is now the No. 16 TE in the cycle. Atlanta McEachern three-star cornerback Nash Johnson rounds out the quartet of pledges to date.