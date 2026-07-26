Alabama's pipeline to the NFL leads to 2028 4-star LB Tysir Young's commitment

Alabama has added another blue-chip defender to its future.

Four-star linebacker Tysir Young of Middletown (Del.) was offered by the Crimson Tide in March, and four months later, he has committed to Kalen DeBoer over Miami, Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State and Rutgers.

Young first visited Tuscaloosa in March, when he received his Alabama offer during his first trip to campus.

The visit immediately felt different.

“When I walked in, it was so different than the other schools I’d been to,” Young told Rivals. “I had an idea Alabama could be my school this soon, but it was a great feeling, then the way they recruited me kept them high on my list.”

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Linebackers coach Chuck Morrell led the charge. No relationship proved more important.

The two stayed in constant communication after Young’s visit, and that consistency ultimately separated Alabama from the rest of the field.

“Coach Chuck stayed in contact with me every few days. We always had great conversations. He made me feel like I was a top priority. He checked on me mentally, checked on my family and it wasn’t just football. I could tell he had a great plan for me.

“From the time I visited, he made me feel important. Nobody recruited me the way that he did. We have a great relationship.”

Coach Morrell played a big role in this commitment, but Alabama’s tradition of producing elite linebackers also played a major role.

“They’ve got a pipeline of putting linebackers in the NFL,” Young said. “Coach Chuck talked to me a lot about Jihaad Campbell because he thinks our games compare. Their development was another big thing for me.”

Young originally planned to wait another year before making his college decision.

Instead, Alabama’s relentless pursuit convinced him there was no reason to delay.

“I wasn’t planning on committing until around this time next year. But the Alabama visit and how they have recruited me made it happen sooner. There was really no point in waiting.

“I always wanted to make sure I had a great relationship with my coaches. It wasn’t about the big stadiums or the nice facilities. I wanted to know the coaching staff. I have that with Alabama.”

The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder ranks No. 109 in the 2028 Rivals Industry Ranking, and after making the decision this weekend, he finalized his decision and called the Alabama staff.

“Everybody was excited,” Young said. “Most of them were more excited than I was. That’s how I know I’m going to thrive there.”