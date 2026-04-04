All-American QB Carson White commits to Oklahoma State over Houston and Baylor

Iowa Colony (Texas) quarterback Carson White has committed to play his college football at Oklahoma State.

The talented passer was in Stillwater in early March and has been locked in with new head coach Eric Morris and the Cowboys since.

“It was amazing,” White said of his visit.

Ranked by the Rivals Industry as the nation’s No. 31 signal-caller, White was the top passer on the board for Morris and his staff. He chooses to play at Oklahoma State over opportunities from Houston, Baylor, SMU, Texas Tech, Kansas State and TCU among others.

As a junior the 6-foot-2, 205-pound White completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,963 yards and 32 touchdowns to just six interceptions. The dual-threat quarterback ran for 678 yards and 15 more scores.

White believes Morris and his system will maximize his abilities on Saturdays.

“It was just the background they’ve had with pass quarterbacks and the constant transparency with me through the process and how of a family the staff is,” White said.

“Just the fact of him developing guys and making them elite really stands out to me and my family.”

White was offered by Oklahoma State in January and now he’s in the fold. He played in the Navy All-American Bowl in January.