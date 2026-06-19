All roads led to Bloomington: Four-star LB Jalaythan Mayfield commits to Indiana

Lincolnton (NC) High Rivals300 linebacker Jalaythan Mayfield tells Rivals he will play his college football at Indiana.

The four-star Mayfield also took official visits to Georgia and Miami and strongly considered Kentucky and South Carolina.

But it was Curt Cignetti and the defending National Champs that surged in April following an official visit and now they have the prized second-level defender in the fold.

Rivals ranks the 6-foot-1 1/2, 235-pound Mayfield as the nation’s No. 12 linebacker and No. 124 prospect overall.

“In all honesty, I feel that IU is where I am meant to be, both as an athlete and as a person,” Mayfield said. “The relationships I built with the coaching staff, their vision for my development, and their commitment to helping me become the best linebacker I can be were all factors that truly stood out throughout the process. The culture they are building is something I wanted to be a part of from the moment I experienced it.”

Defensive coordinator Bryant Haines led the recruitment of Mayfield who joins this talented 2027 class.

“I have complete confidence that IU will provide me with the opportunity to compete at the highest level, continue developing my game, and grow as a young man off the field,” Mayfield said. “I am grateful for every school that recruited me, but after careful consideration, I believe Indiana is the place where I can reach my full potential and make the greatest impact.

“All roads led to Bloomington. Go Hoosiers!”

As a junior Mayfield racked up 152 tackles, 26 for loss and six sacks with six forced fumbles. Rivals Director of Scouting Charles Power is high on this pickup.

“Thickly-built, instinctive linebacker who is a tackle machine on Friday nights. Measured in at a shade over 6-foot-1 and around 235 pounds. Touts plus length for the position with arms that measure around 33 inches. Highly productive player who lives in opposing backfields. Intelligent and instinctive. Reads plays and will often beat offensive players to their spot. Uses his length to stack and shed. Motor runs hot and makes second-effort plays. Quality tackler who shows good form. Also shows ability as a pass rusher and blitzer. Finished his junior season with 152 tackles and 26 tackles for loss. Also lines up at tight end and as a short yardage ball-carrier out of the wildcat, rushing for 343 yards and 13 touchdowns. A quicker than fast athlete and top-end speed appears below average compared to fellow highly-ranked linebackers. Has the look of a high-floor prospect who could grow into a defensive captain at middle linebacker in college.”