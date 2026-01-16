An ACC power and a pair of SEC programs are coming after ATH Myson Johnson-Cook hardest

East St. Louis (Ill.) athlete Myson Johnson-Cook has a trio of schools currently recruiting him hardest.

Johnson-Cook has a rare combination of size and speed and is getting looks on both sides of the ball. He’s currently rated the No. 39 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking and the No. athlete.

At nearly 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Johnson-Cook is a power back with game breaking speed and clocked a 10.30-100-meter time last Spring.

On the recruiting front, Johnson-Cook mentioned three schools who are currently recruiting him hardest.

“The schools recruiting me the hardest right now are Missouri, Ole Miss and Miami,” Johnson- Cook said. “I don’t have any visits set yet but I want to try and get to Ole Miss January 31.

“My interest in Ole Miss is really high because of Frank Wilson. LSU was my top school for awhile but when coach Wilson came over to Ole Miss, my interest in them really picked up. That was a game changer in my recruitment.”

Miami and Missouri will get visits as well.

“With Miami, I like coach Cristobal and coach Merritt (RB coach) a lot. I met Cristobal at this time last year and I always knew he was a good coach and he’s a very down to earth guy as well.

“Scheme wide, I like Miami runs the ball. Coach Merritt is a good coach and he likes big backs. Mark Fletcher is a big back and that’s my style too so it’s a good all around fit.”

After moving to East St. Louis, the Tigers emerged as a natural fit for Johnson- Cook.

“I moved to Illinois and Mizzou is just over the bridge for us,” Johnson- Cook. “I have a really strong relationships with the coaching staff and they’re recruiting me very aggressively.

“I want to take three to four official visits and I definitely plan to visit Missouri. My play take no more than four because I know they get tiring and then make my decision later in the summer.”