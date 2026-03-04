Analysis: Illinois lands a great athlete in Justin Johnson
Evanston (Ill.) junior Justin Johnson committed to Illinois on Wednesday.
Johnson is a four-star on Rivals and the state’s No. 11 junior.
He is no doubt one of the best athletes in the state. At 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, he has run 10.6 in the 100-meter dash and 21.4 in the 200.
Some of the early question on Johnson was which position would suit him best. As his recruitment developed and as his junior year went on, cornerback increasingly became his most clear college projection.
At Illinois, this is a good match because Corey Parker is a good coach who can help him maximize his potential. We see room for improvement with Johnson in terms of technique and positional experience. He’s been a two-way guy in high school and has been a fairly dynamic offensive player who can line up in multiple spots including wildcat quarterback.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Lou Holtz
Legendary coach passes
- 2
Bruce Pearl
Admits to nepotism with son
- 3Hot
Sun Belt brawl
Ref punched in process
- 4
Arkansas jerseys
Razorbacks reveal sponsor
- 5Trending
Travis Steele
Claps back at Bruce Pearl
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
His ball skills are there having played receiver, the closing speed is there, he’s a physically strong player who will get stronger. It would be good for us to see him a little more in man coverage to assess hips and change of direction but we see a really strong all around skill set here.
He had multiple family ties here as his parents are Illinois grads but some other Big Ten and Power Four programs made a nice run at him so this is a good grab for Illinois as their first in-state commit of the ’27 class.
Credit to Nate McNeal in addition to Parker for getting this one day and on the early side.
Johnson has huge upside with high-caliber starting potential if he continues to develop.