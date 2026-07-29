4-star PG Antonio Pemberton down to 8 schools

Four-star Antonio Pemberton, one of the top point guards in the 2027 class, has narrowed his list of offers to eight schools, he told Rivals. Moving forward, the 6-foot-1 rising senior out of Masters Academy International (MA) will consider Boston College, Creighton, Kansas, Marquette, Michigan State, Ohio State, Tennessee, and UCLA.

Pemberton breaks down each of his finalists with Rivals here.

He has previously taken an official visit to Marquette and recently took an unofficial visit to Boston College. He says he plans to take official visits to each of his remaining finalists and intends to make a college commitment before the start of his senior season.

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Pemberton is ranked as the No. 34 overall recruit in the 2027 class and the No. 10 ranked point guard, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an average of all three major recruiting media companies (Rivals, ESPN, 247Sports).

More on Pemberton

This summer on the adidas 3SSB Circuit, Antonio Pemberton averaged 19.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting nearly 38% from the field for Mass Rivals.

Pemberton was the second-leading scorer at the NBPA Top-100 Camp in June, averaging 19.0 points per game while shooting 54.9% from the field and 64% from three. To no surprise, the Lawrence, Massachusetts native was one of the top performers at the event, prompting Rivals national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw to write the following about him:

“Antonio Pemberton is a scoring lead guard, and one who plays with a lot of confidence. The 6-foot-1 four-star gets to his spots, and he plays with excellent balance. He has a quick release and the range extends well beyond the three-point arc. Pemberton does a good job playing off the threat of his jump shot and is comfortable in the mid range with two and three-dribble pull-ups. In Pemberton’s second game on Thursday, he erupted for 27 points, going 7-9 from three. This is the type of performance that we have come to expect from him.

“He has deep shooting range, which opens up a lot for the rest of his attack….He is a score-first lead guard and has the ability to get clean looks often.”

In addition to his finalists, Pemberton, the New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year received offers from over 20 schools: Rutgers, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Utah, Georgetown, Florida State, Iowa, Seton Hall, Providence, Notre Dame, Xavier, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Clemson, Cincinnati, Alabama, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Washington, Michigan, and others.



























