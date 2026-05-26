Top-50 overall recruit Antonio Pemberton updates recruitment

Four-star point guard Antonio Pemberton is off to a strong grassroots season for Mass Rivals on the adidas 3SSB Circuit, where he is currently averaging 19.6 points, 3.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. The 6-foot-1 prospect and New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year has caught the attention of college programs from across the country.

Pemberton, a Massachusetts native and rising senior at Masters Academy International (MA), currently holds 19 offers and is ranked as the No. 44 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Rivals caught up with Pemberton to discuss the latest in his college recruitment.

Pemberton on Utah and Marquette

Pemberton has taken two official visits so far – Utah in September and Marquette in December. He says both programs remain heavily involved in his recruitment.

Utah: “Coach (Raphael) Chillious used to coach against me when he was at South Kent and I was at Bradford Christian Academy. So I’ve been knowing Coach Chillious and just building a connection with him and Coach J (Jensen), the head coach. It’s been really good. They come to Brewster to come watch me at open gym. They talk to me most of the day, really. Coach Chillious always sends me like a quote or something. Just really like them building connections, seeing them at my game, and them reaching out a lot.”

Marquette: “Marquette, they reach out the most out of any college, I would say. They came for an in-home visit, I think around March. They were at my house for an in-home visit. The relationship with them is growing even more. Shaka (Smart) calls me like every week. He tries to call me or just even reach out to see how I’m doing. And Coach Cody (Hatt) talks to me like every day, just asking me how I’m doing. So definitely the connection there is really, really high.”

Boston College also making a move

Pemberton has also taken an unofficial visit to Boston College. While his trip to BC came under the previous coaching staff, the new staff has since re-offered him and he’s considering taking an official visit to Chestnut Hill.

Boston College: “Luke Murray, he’s a great guy. When he first went there, I was kind of excited because I was like, he came from UConn, so he’s definitely a good coach. And then just getting to know him even more, he’s just like a good coach, good person. We’re still building a connection and I think probably I’ll end up taking an official visit over there.”

Tennessee is the latest to offer

The newest school to offer Pemberton is Tennessee. Former Boston College head coach Earl Grant, now an assistant coach at Tennessee, originally offered him while at BC and has continued that relationship in Knoxville.

Tennessee: “So I was at the 3SSB circuit and I saw Coach (Earl) Grant with a Tennessee shirt on and he came up to me talking about Tennessee. And then he said he was going to call me. So me and him have talked previously because he offered me when he was at Boston College. And he called me yesterday saying that he’s at Tennessee and that they wanted to offer me. So we’re still building a connection, but obviously I have a connection with Coach Grant because he was at BC.”

Other schools in pursuit

In addition to the schools listed above, Pemberton says Providence and Creighton are actively recruiting him, while Michigan and Georgia Tech have also started to show interest.

Providence: “They’ve been good. With Providence, the whole coaching staff came from South Florida. And they said that they were watching me there and that they were waiting until they get to a higher school to offer me, which I respect. We’re just still building it. They want me to get up on campus soon. Just got to find out some dates.”

Creighton: “Creighton, when they got the new head coach (Alan Huss), he reached out. I’ve been knowing Coach DK (Derek Kellogg) since he was an assistant at UMass just because he was recruiting one of my teammates. And he just happened to be at some of my games and we’ll just talk about it because he was obviously a good point guard back in his day. So we just be chopping it up and now since he’s a college coach at Creighton, they offered me. And me and him are still building the connection.”

Michigan: “They definitely talk about how they need a point guard coming in for next year. They like my style of play. They are going to be at some games.”

Georgia Tech: “Georgia Tech just started reaching out. So we’re still building a connection. I haven’t really gotten to know them as much, but trying to get there.”

What Pemberton is looking for in a school

Antonio Pemberton might still be a ways away from making a commitment, but he already knows what he’s looking for in a college program.

“Definitely great academics, just in case you have to fall back on anything. And definitely just family orientated. I just gotta feel like I’m at home and I just want to be somewhere where I could just gym rat, like just work out every day, get my shots up and just have fun in the gym and feel like I’m home.”