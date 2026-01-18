Arizona 4-star RB signee Brandon Smith released from LOI

Fresno (Calif.) Central East four-star running back Brandon Smith announced on Saturday evening that he’s been released from his signing with Arizona.

He committed to the Wildcats in June and signed with the Big 12 program last month. The 6-foot burner is now headed elsewhere.

“I’d like to announce that I have been released from my signing,” Smith wrote announcing the news on X. “I’m very thankful for the opportunity that they’ve presented me with, forever will be grateful. My recruitment is 100% open.”

I’d like to announce that I have been released from my signing. I’m very thankful for the opportunity that they’ve presented me with, forever will be grateful. My recruitment is 100% open. God’s plan! @_CEBengalFball @BrandonHuffman @GregBiggins @adamgorney — Brandon Smith 4⭐️ATH (@brandonsmith026) January 18, 2026

Smith is the No. 390 overall prospect and No. 25 RB in the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 37 recruit in California.

Rivals ranks him higher than other recruiting services. He checks in as the No. 212 recruit, No. 14 RB and No. 18 senior in the Golden State.

Cal was Smith’s other finalist when he made his summer commitment on June 29. Smith was formerly ranked as an athlete, but his stock skyrocketed during his senior campaign.

As a senior for Central East, Smith rushed for 2,189 yards and 32 touchdowns, per MaxPreps. He also caught five touchdowns. That came after a breakout junior campaign, in which he tallied over 1,800 yards on the ground and 27 more scores. Across three seasons, Smith tallied over 5,700 total yards and 74 touchdowns.

The departure of Smith leaves head coach Brent Brennan and Co. with four four-star signees in their 2026 class: Downey (Calif.) four-star quarterback Oscar Rios, Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field four-star interior offensive lineman Malachi Joyner, El Paso (Texas) Franklin four-star IOL Justin Morales and Pittsburg (Calif.) four-star wide receiver RJ Mosley.

Before Smith’s decommitment, the Arizona class ranked No. 42 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. The class can be seen here.