Arizona adds commitment from 2027 LB Davon Smith: 'I truly believe in this coaching staff'

Arizona wasted no time bolstering its recruiting class with another prized target from Texas.

The Wildcats added a commitment from 2027 linebacker Davon Smith.

Arizona edged past Utah and LSU for the Spring (Texas) Westfield defender and pulled ahead of the competition following Smith’s official visit to campus.

“What’s exciting me about Arizona is the culture. It really means something to everyone in the building,” Smith told Rivals. “This place is truly special. I also love their defensive scheme and I see myself being able to ball out playing in Coach (Danny) Gonzales’s defense.”

Arizona fortified its position at the top of Smith’s recruitment after the visit.

“Arizona is a great fit,” Smith continued. “They are definitely the top contender now. My family and I definitely enjoyed it. What has them on top right now is the fit for me all around … I truly believe in this coaching staff. Mass support in the weight room, classroom, living, and on the field.”

Smith was in Tucson this spring, as the Wildcats started to trend up in his recruitment.

He is the No. 90 LB in the country and the No. 124 overall player from the state of Texas in this cycle.

“What made this weekend feel like the right fit was that it felt identical to my unofficial visit; they are the same people every day, and the players love it there,” Smith said. “There is nothing fake there and I truly feel the love from this program. Besides the family atmosphere, this team has a switch to business. I see myself developing fast there.”