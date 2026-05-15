Arizona adds commitment from 2027 RB Wayne Shanks Jr.: 'I didn't want to be anywhere else'

Arizona’s 2027 recruiting class is taking shape.

The Wildcats just added one of the most explosive backs in Texas.

Touted three-star Houston (Texas) Kinkaid running back Wayne Shanks Jr. committed to Arizona on Friday.

Florida, Notre Dame, Miami, Kansas, Arkansas, Tulane, and others were also in the mix.

“The staff has been overly consistent and transparent with everything throughout this process and they made it clear I was their guy,” Shanks told Rivals of his decision. “They were genuine. When I was able to sit down with the family and talk about all the things that matter to me, Arizona checked all those boxes.”

“I’ve honestly known for a little while, but God had his way of speaking to me and sending me signs. After much prayer, he made it clear that this was the place for me, and just had some long talks with my family and we’re all on board,” he continued. “The process was very hard getting to the moment of when I knew I wanted to be a Wildcat, but making the decision was easy because I knew I didn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Position coach Lyle Moevao has been spearheading Arizona’s efforts with the playmaking back, who piled up almost 1,800 yards rushing last season, averaging north of 7 YPC with 24 touchdowns. Shanks added another 26 catches for 352 yards with six more scores as a receiver.

“Coach Moevao a guy who played QB and knows the game really well, the players praise him and his understanding of the game and how to teach it,” Shanks explained. “They gave me an opportunity to spend time with the players and allowed me to get an honest opinion on the program as a whole without the staff.”

“The place is absolutely awesome,” he continued. “I haven’t been to a place that felt so genuine and such a tight-knit community. Everyone there is one big family, and when I went up there, not only did the coaches make me feel like a part of the family, the players did, too.”