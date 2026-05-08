Arizona lands commitment from 6-foot-11 forward Endurance Aiyamenkhue

Endurance “Endi” Aiyamenkhue, a 6-foot-11 Dutch power forward, has committed to Arizona, a source told Rivals.

The 18-year-old big man owns a 7-foot-4 wingspan and a 9-foot-2.5 standing reach. He is averaging 11.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game this season for OrangeAcademy, the developmental team of Ratiopharm Ulm, a professional club in Germany. Earlier this year, he set a career-high with 23 points and 11 rebounds against BG Hessing Leitershofen.

He is a four-star prospect in the 2026 class according to Rivals.

Aiyamenkhue took an official visit to the Wildcats back in late-February and now, a couple of months later, officially pledges to Tommy Lloyd. He also visited Baylor and Boise State.