Arizona loses a commitment from safety Jalani Culpepper

Jalani Culpepper committed to the Wildcats midway through his junior season over a host of in-state contenders.

The touted safety has since reopened his recruitment.

Culpepper decommitted from Arizona on Wednesday, he tells Rivals.

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The playmaking defensive back from Georgetown (Texas) East View High School has logged visits back to Houston, SMU, and Baylor this spring.

Brent Brennan and lead recruiter Brett Arce yielded an early pledge from the No. 124-ranked safety in the 2027 class

“Arizona has always been one of my favorite schools,” he told Rivals. “I have visited up there numerous times and have been continuing to grow my connection with the coaching staff there. The coaching staff has gone above and beyond to make sure that my family and I feel at home there.”

“My connection with the coaches continues to grow. They have been very thorough in recruiting me and have been really hands-on,” he continued. “SMU was a team that was right there. Arizona had an edge with the connections I made with coaches and the connections the coaches made with my family.”

Culpepper has the eye of many in-state programs moving forward.