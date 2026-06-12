Arizona State lands WR Kingston Anetema after stellar camp leads to Sun Devil offer

Mesa (Ariz.) athlete Kingston Anetema made the most of his time at Arizona State this week.

Anetema helped Mesa win the ASU 7v7 Tournament on Thursday night.

The Sun Devil coaches offered him and hastily set up an official visit.

And Anetema jumped on the offer, committing to the Sun Devils.

”Kingston committed to Arizona State,” said his father, Tee.

Originally from Southern California, Anetema moved to Arizona last season and then won the WR MVP at the Under Armour Next Camp in Phoenix.

The ASU coaches finally got eyes on him on Thursday and he was extended an offer.

Anetema committed to the Sun Devils over Boise State and Oregon State.

He is the No. 26 overall prospect in the state of Arizona and the No. 40 athlete nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.