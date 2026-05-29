Arizona State nets commitment from touted safety Elijajuan Houston: 'It's something special there'

The Sun Devils dipped into Texas for one of the most touted safeties in the state.

Arizona State added a commitment from touted versatile defensive back Elijajuan Houston from powerhouse Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley.

“I talk to Arizona State on the daily and they make me feel like I’m a high priority there,” Houston told Rivals on his decision to pledge to the Sun Devils.

“I feel like I can be myself there and not worry about just getting pushed to the side,” he continued. “They have been the same throughout my whole recruitment and have been very consistent. I fit there all around — from the people there, and the environment, it’s something special there that I would love to be a part of.”

Kenny Dillingham and Bryan Carrington helped the Sun Devils edge past SMU for the Rivals Industry Ranking No. 50 safety in the country.

Houston is stoked about the trajectory of the program.

“The program itself — I love everything about it and I believe there are going to be great things happening,” he said. “My time spent with everybody … it didn’t feel forced; it felt like a family more than anything, and you can’t take that away. It’s a second home to me, and my my mom feels very comfortable about it as well.”

Houston visited the Valley in-season last fall and returned for an April official visit, which set the bar for the highly regarded safety.

“Everything went well. I really loved the staff and the people there,” Houston said after his official visit. “It was a very great official visit. I’m very high on their board, and I feel as if I’m a guy to them, seriously! The environment is very great all around, and I have very strong connections with each of the coaches there. I feel as if I’m the guy there for sure, and they let me know I’m wanted for sure. Arizona State is definitely high on my radar and will be on the table for my commitment.”