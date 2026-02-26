Arizona's AIA places school's entire athletics on probation after incident following boys basketball game

The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) has laid down the proverbial hammer on Coolidge High School’s athletics following incidents that took place in a high school boys basketball Class 3A playoff game.

According to a report by the Arizona Republic’s Richard Obert, the AIA has placed the entire Coolidge athletics department under a 365-day probation stemming from allegations of taunting during a high school boys basketball postseason game last week. The penalties includes a playoff ban imposed on all of the teams at the school, which Coolidge is currently appealing the association’s decision.

The Bears defeated Chinle, 64-53, in a quarterfinal matchup last week but during the contest it was alleged that Coolidge was accused of taunting towards the Wildcats’ boys basketball team.

Per the report, video footage was sent in to the AIA which led to the association launching an investigation into the serious allegations.

The accusations brought upon reaction from Arizona state legislator Myron Tsosie regarding the incident that took place.

“I have seen numerous messages from Chinle High School families and fans about the unfortunateevents that happened on Friday night in Coolidge and at other high school games overseen by theArizona Interscholastic Association,” Tsosie said via a statement given to the Arizona Republic.

If the sanctions are upheld, Coolidge is disqualified from the postseason in all sports for one year, including forfeiture of this Friday’s schedule 3A state semifinal game against Snowflake, which would automatically move on to the state championship game.

All Coolidge athletic teams would then become ineligible for postseason play during this one-year period, per AIA Bylaw 16.1.

Coolidge is currently 23-7 on the season and are the No. 62 ranked team, according to the latest Arizona 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

