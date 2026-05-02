Arkansas adds commitment from 2027 RB Jeremiah Dent

Arkansas is off and running, assembling a star-studded 2027 recruiting class.

Ryan Silverfield and the Razorbacks’ staff have not had to look too far outside the home state for talent.

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They added even more firepower to their 2027 haul in the form of Marion (Ark.) running back Jeremiah Dent.

Dent declared for Arkansas over Vanderbilt and Miami after logging a mid-week unofficial visit to Fayetteville days ahead of his decision.

“My decision came down very closely between Vandy, Arkansas, and Miami,” Dent told Rivals.

“I took a visit to Arkansas. I was the only recruit there, and it just felt like home,” he continued. “Me being the No. 1 guy on their board and after some long talks with the athletic director, head coach, and offensive coordinator (Tim Cramsey), it just felt like home and what was right.”

The Razorbacks have turned the heat up on one of the state’s best since this staff took over.

“What is most exciting about my fit at Arkansas is being able to just come in as a freshman and have the potential to start just by working and bringing the wood,” Dent explained. “The most exciting thing is being able to play for my home state and in front of a 70,000-plus stadium screaming my name. Bringing my game style to the Hill will be unmatched! Being a hometown hero is what makes athletics great. This staff is doing an unbelievably great job to help in-state kids stay in state! “