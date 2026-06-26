Arkansas adds commitment from linebacker Bryce Breeden: 'I fit right into the scheme and culture'

Arkansas has been on a tear throughout the summer.

After hosting Lone Star State linebacker Bryce Breeden last weekend, his commitment is in.

Breeden committed to the Razorbacks on Friday, choosing Arkansas over Arizona, Purdue, TCU, and others.

“All the schools were pretty neck and neck from a football standpoint. When I took football out of it and looked at the whole picture, Arkansas is where I feel at home and will perform my best every day,” Breeden told Rivals of his commitment.

“When I got on campus, I felt like I was home,” he continued. “It’s a big town with a small-town feel. I fit right into the scheme and culture at Arkansas.”

Ryan Silvefield and the entire defensive staff made the Bridge City (Texas) defender a top priority.

“It’s a new staff that has only been there for a couple of months; they have a history of putting guys in the right spot and longevity,” Breeden detailed. “I’m trusting my plan they have for me for the next couple of years.”