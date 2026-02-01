Arkansas is in a strong position with several top prospects after junior day visits

Ryan Silverfield and the Razorbacks closed the 2026 cycle out with some fireworks, especially inside the state.

Arkansas picked up right where it left off as the focus shifts to the 2027 class, which features a very talented group of in-state prospects.

Many were on The Hill on Saturday. Here’s the reaction and intel from the weekend:

The Razorbacks are leading on the Rivals RPM for Fordyce (Ark.) High running back Micah Gamble and furthered their position with the in-state targets on Saturday.

“The coaches are great and it was just a great experience all around,” Gamble told Rivals. “I’m excited about how my game fits into their system and the vision the coaches laid out for me. The culture, player development, and competitiveness of the program really stood out to me.”

Arkansas is also a favorite for in-state linebacker Mario Brownlee and running back Jeremiah Dent.

I forecasted Dent to eventually land in the Hogs’ 2027 class and he raved about his time and opportunity to play in-state.

“The highlights were the staff treating and welcoming us with warm hearts and continuing to check on us,” Dent told Rivals. “The coaches brought more enlightening words and it wasn’t all about football. They are not selling players that dreams of coming here and we want you. The words and advice they were telling us about the game were crucial. The main focus was developing players and just talking more about everything else besides football, which was important.”

In-state linebacker Will Caston from nearby Fayetteville (Ark.) High spent Saturday on the Hill and loves the direction this staff is taking the program.

“It was a lot of fun, great to meet all the new coaches and get familiar with the program,” Caston said. “I love how bought in and invested the coaches are in what they are trying to build, and how passionate they are, and how much they care about the players and the program.”

Touted Austin (Texas) Westlake interior OL Jackson Cook has the Razorbacks in his lead group of schools after making the visit up to Fayetteville this weekend.

“Coach (Jeff) Myers has been recruiting me since he took the job. It is an exciting time for the staff and Arkansas football. They are definitely a contender. I liked what I saw and heard today,” Cook told Rivals.

“The visit was great and I really like how much emphasis Coach Silverfield is putting on the offensive line,” he continued. “Coach (David) Johnson and Coach Myers are very good men and I can tell they are great coaches and developers.”

The Razorbacks have been mainstays in the recruitment of Braylyn Brown, the No. 1 prospect in-state for 2028.

Silverfield was quick to reoffer when he took over as Arkansas’ head coach. He made another strong impression with the 4-star WR from Little Rock (Ark.) Robinson during this visit.

“Everything was great today in Arkansas. I had fun meeting all the coaches and it was good just getting the opportunity to speak with Coach Silverfield. That was great,” Brown told Rivals. “Coach (Larry) Smith gave me a clear view of where I need to be and what I need to do to get to the next level. (I’m excited by) the fact that everyone is family-oriented and that they really care about all their players and want us to be successful on and off the field.”

Stick with Rivals for more from the weekend on the Hill.