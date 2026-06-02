Arkansas' John Calipari in to watch Top-25 overall recruit Davion Thompson

John Calipari is currently in Mexico to watch Arkansas target and top-25 overall recruit Davion Thompson at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup, source told Rivals.

The 6-foot-2 four-star point guard included the Razorbacks in his top four schools last week and is set to make his college decision on June 10th. His other finalists include Baylor, Michigan, and Vanderbilt.

Thompson, the No. 22 overall player in the 2027 class and a reclass candidate, discussed Arkansas in a recent interview with Rivals.

“Just the culture they have and the reputation that Coach Cal has. He has a lot of guards that come through, and he puts them in the NBA and in the best position to chase their dreams.

“It’s pretty much the coaching staff, too. They’ve been on me since I was a sophomore or junior, so I have a good relationship with them. I like the visit when I went up there. Everything was good.”

The Bolingbrook, Illinois native played this past season at powerhouse Link Academy (MO) and is currently playing for the USA Basketball U18 National Team.

Thompson has been on a tear this spring on the Nike EYBL Circuit with Meanstreets, averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting nearly 52% from three-point range.