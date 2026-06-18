Arkansas lands commitment from 6-foot-11 Russian big man Ilia Frolov

Russian big man Ilia Frolov has committed to Arkansas following his official visit to Fayetteville earlier this week, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-11, 18-year-old prospect has spent the last few seasons competing in Real Madrid’s system, one of the top professional clubs in Europe. This past season, he averaged 13.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game for the U22 squad while shooting nearly 53% from the field, 36% from three-point range, and 84.6% from the free-throw line.

Frolov now joins Arkansas’ No. 1-ranked recruiting class, teaming up with five-star shooting guard Jordan Smith Jr. (No. 3 nationally), five-star shooting guard Abdou Toure (No. 12 nationally), four-star power forward Miikka Muurinen (No. 18 nationally), and four-star shooting guard JJ Andrews (No. 19 nationally).

John Calipari also dipped into the transfer portal, landing Georgia guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (17.4 PPG) and Furman big man Cooper Bowser (13.8 PPG).