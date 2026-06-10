Arkansas lands commitment from Alabama All-State QB Cason Myers

Arkansas has its quarterback commitment in the 2027 class.

Three-star Auburn (Ala.) passer Cason Myers announced for the Razorbacks on Wednesday night. He chose AU over reported offers from West Virginia, North Carolina, Iowa State, Purdue, Houston and more than a dozen other programs.

Myers took an official visit to Fayetteville earlier this month, and ultimately pulled the trigger on his decision to commit a little less than 10 days later.

Arkansas extended an offer on May 13, quickly getting him to campus 2 1/2 weeks later. The Razorbacks were also in pursuit of four-star Colton Nussmeier and three-star Brodie Campbell, who committed to Georgia and Georgia Tech in the past week.

With Myers fresh off his official visit, Arkansas struck while the iron was hot and landed one of the most prolific passers in the state of Alabama. As a junior, he led Auburn High to a 10-3 record. He 202 of 289 passes (69.9%) for 2,490 yards with 19 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, while also carrying the ball 104 times for 594 yards (5.7 YPC) and seven more scores.

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Myers has been a three-year starter at the high school level, first at Pike Road (Ala.) before he transferred to Auburn. As a freshman in 2024, he led Pike Road to the semifinals of the Alabama 6A playoffs. Along the way, he completed 199 for 301 passes (66.1%) for 2,389 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Last fall at Auburn, he was named to Alabama’s 7A all-state team.

The 6-foot-3, 203-pounder is the No. 693 overall prospect and No. 40 quarterback in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

He also ranks as the No. 26 player and No. 4 passer in the state of Alabama.