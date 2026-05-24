Arkansas lands commitment from Australian prep prospect Maper Maker

Another piece of Arkansas‘ roster puzzle came together Sunday afternoon with former four-star high school prospect Maper Maker announcing his commitment to the Razorbacks on Instagram.

The 7-foot big man was the No. 107 overall prospect and No. 10 center in the Class of 2025, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, but opted to play at the prep school level overseas instead of entering college. He spent last season at AUNZ Prep and came back to the states in February for a showcase event in Arizona against a handful of high school prep teams.

That included a breakout 35-point performance in a 73-71 win over AZ Compass Grind.

Prior to leaving for Australia, he played one session last summer on the EYBL Circuit with Arizona Unity, averaging 6.3 points and 1.5 rebounds in about 14 minutes across three games.

Maker has been a notable name on the recruiting circuit for a few years now, dating back to the summer of 2024 when he had a strong performance at the Pangos All-American Camp, according to Rivals’ Jamie Shaw.

“Maker has a smooth and fluid frame. He carries great length and he moves effortlessly around the court,” Shaw wrote. “On multiple occasions, he would push the break and finish at the rim. He is a solid rebounder and a good rim protector. In an open and free-flowing setting like this, Maker showed an intriguing skill set.”

Razorbacks bringing in loaded roster for 2026-27

He took official visits earlier this spring with both Arkansas and Memphis, ultimately committing to John Calipari and Co. as a developmental piece on next year’s roster. Maker joins a roster for 2026-27 that includes the nation’s No. 1 high school recruiting class, headlined by four top top-20 prospects.

The Razorbacks have already signed five-stars Jordan Smith Jr. and Abdou Toure, as well No. 5 shooting guard JJ Andrews. No. 2 power forward Miikka Muurinen, who spent last season playing professionally for Partizan Belgrade in Serbia, committed to Arkansas in April.

That group is joined by transfers Jeremiah Wilkinson (Georgia) and Cooper Bowser (Furman), both ranked as four-stars by the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. The Razorbacks are still waiting NBA Draft decisions from both Billy Richmond and Meleek Thomas, as well as whether big man Malique Ewin will earn another year of eligibility.