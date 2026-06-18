Arkansas lands massive OT Alijah Shaw

Arkansas scored a commitment from Leawood (Kans.) Blue Valley North offensive tackle Alijah Shaw on Thursday after he announced live on Rivals’ YouTube Channel.

Shaw gives the Razorbacks a tackle who stands nearly 6-foot-9 and is now up to 295 pounds.

He chose Arkansas over Oklahoma State, Wisconsin and Boston College. Ole Miss, Minnesota, Iowa State and others also offered.

Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield, offensive line coach Jeff Myers and assistant offensive line coach Marcus Johnson all had a hand in recruiting Shaw.

“Coach Silverfield, Coach Myers, as well as Coach Johnson,” he said. “I felt comfortable because the head coach and offensive line coaches often engaged with me and my family through the course of my recruitment.”

The May 29th official visit weekend moved Arkansas up the list.

“The whole environment was welcoming and it feels like home,” he said.

Prior to that visit, Arkansas was certainly gaining, but the experience there largely sealed the deal.

Rivals has Shaw rated a three-star with an 87 rating and the No. 5 rising senior in Kansas.

He comes from a basketball background and his brother Aidan Shaw plays basketball at Missouri. Alijah was more on the raw side but has spent this off-season training, competing at several national camps and gaining weight.

That makes him a potential riser this fall as we see a player who is 20+ pounds heavier with additional technique work out on the field.