Arkansas made its move and DL James Stewart committed to the Razorbacks

Arkansas has landed a commitment from Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale defensive lineman James Stewart.

The 6-foot-2, 285-pound prospect chose the Razorbacks over Colorado, Illinois, Memphis, Maryland, Tulane and Boston College after collecting 24 offers.

While Arkansas offered about a month ago, the relationship started much earlier.

Defensive line coach Landius Wilkerson recruited Stewart dating back to his time at Tulane, and that connection ultimately made the difference.

“Coach Wilk has been recruiting me the longest, from when he was at Tulane until he got to Arkansas,” Stewart told Rivals. “He’s always kept it real with me and never just told me what I needed to hear.”

“Coach Wilk is the biggest reason I committed. I feel like he’ll be the difference between me maxing out my potential and me just being a good football player.”

The Razorbacks also impressed him during his official visit.

“I’ve only been there once, and it was amazing,” he said. “Just the way the fans and coaches treat the players.

“Just the atmosphere of Arkansas and seeing how the coaches and even people in the street treat the players. And how family-oriented the whole program is. It was all great.”

Stewart also believes in the direction of the program under Ryan Silverfield.

“I feel like he will turn things around, and it’s a ship I want to be a part of,” he said.