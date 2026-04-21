As official visits get lined up, biggest victory already earned by LB Jeremy Davis

San Diego is home to numerous Heisman Trophy Winners and No. 1 draft picks in different sports.

La Mesa (Calif.) Helix has had both – a No. 1 NFL Draft Pick in Alex Smith in 2005 and a Heisman Trophy Winner in Reggie Bush eight months later, the one-time Highlander backfield both reaching football glory in the same calendar year.

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When the summer peaks in San Diego, its unlike any other place in the country.

The sun beams, the ocean air breeze cools and high school football players start anticipating their seasons, and beyond.

In July of 2023, after just finishing his freshman year of high school, linebacker Jeremy Davis was getting ready for his sophomore year of high school, his sophomore season on varsity with the Highlanders.

He wasn’t feeling well, throwing up, thinking it was just adjusting to the heat, a mid-summer flu bug.

“I thought I was just sick,” said Davis. “I was throwing up a lot. My mom took me to the hospital and in the emergency room, they took some blood.”

The news Davis and his family got jarred them, and his own anticipation of his sophomore season was quickly erased on how much time he might have to live.

“I was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia,” said Davis. “I was admitted into the Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego and put on 24/7 dialysis. I’d be in for a week for a round of chemo, then out, then back in. I did that three times.”

For six months, he fought and battled, all while his best friends and teammates were having the time of their lives on the football field, as he battled for his own life.

“My kidneys were shut down, I was going down in weight and I was down to 150 pounds,” said Davis. “My white blood cell count should have been like 9,000, but it was like 500,000. That’s a lot.”

Finally, in December of 2023, he was out of the hospital entirely, having missed his entire sophomore season.

Three months later, in March 2024, he was cleared to return to football.

For his football career, the CIF-San Diego Section allowed him to play that fall as a sophomore as he had missed almost his entire sophomore year of school.

“When I was cleared in March 2024, I was about 170 pounds,” said Davis. “But I was given the clear to play football. I tried to get to 180 and get back up there.”

The return wasn’t easy for him.

“I definitely appreciated it more, but there were struggles,” said Davis. “I had some really bad back problems early on from all the hitting, because I had spent so much time lying down. But I loved it and loved being back out there. I got back relatively quick and when I got the clear, I was a little weaker than I thought I was going to be. But I just appreciated being back so I worked hard.”

That’s why he doesn’t waste his days.

“We’d have a few seniors before who’d get a little ankle injury or a wrist injury and I’m trying to tell them you’ve got to play through it and appreciate what you have,” said Davis.

His health is completely clean and his checks have lessened.

“I’ve been in remission for two years now,” said Davis. “My checks used to be every month for six months, then every three months, then every six months, then every year. Now it’s just yearly.”

Davis embraces the challenge he went through.

“It happened to me and I think it’s a gift because it helped me to get to where I’m at,” said Davis.

That’s why when January 31, 2026 came, he was even more appreciative.

That day, Boise State extended Davis his first scholarship offer.

Head coach Spencer Danielson is a San Diego native and linebackers coach Stacy Collins had been watching Davis.

His older brother is a student at Boise State, so Davis went to the Broncos’ Junior Day and was given the best news he’d gotten since being told he was cancer-free.

“It was great and it was one of the best moments of my life,” said Davis. “It was really cool, my brother goes there and he was on my junior day visit with me. It was emotional for me.”

A couple weeks later, hometown San Diego State joined the mix and offered him.

So too would Fresno State, New Mexico, Sacramento State, Texas State and Cal Poly.

Now Davis has three official visits set up – to New Mexico on June 6, to Boise State on June 11 and to San Diego State on June 18.

More schools are planning to see Davis during the spring evaluation period and he’s now up to 209 pounds, with the hopes of being 215-220 by the time his senior season comes around, a far change from when he was at 150 pounds.

He impressed Rivals at last month’s Phoenix Under Armour Next Combine, earning one of the coveted spots in the following day’s UA Next Camp as the top linebacker performer in the combine.

At 6-foot-1, 206, Davis had some of the best times on the day for a linebacker and finished in the top 2-3 on Sunday. He finished his junior season for the Highlanders with 94 tackles, 10 for loss, 4 sacks and a pair of hurries and had a pick and this week, was graded as an 87, ranking among the top 100 players in the state of California and the top 100 linebackers nationally.

More importantly, he’s become a leader for Helix, and wants to do the same in the community of whatever school he signs with.

“Some of these junior days, they do community service and are more than just football players, but they go out and serve the community and I want to do stuff like that, volunteer at a Children’s Hospital, but just use my voice to motivate people, more than just my friends and family,” said Davis.

He’s eager for the eats and meals he’ll experience on official visits, reminding himself of the diet he was on while hospitalized.

“In the ICU, there are different diets and I was on a renal diet. It was terrible,” he said with a laugh.

But other than the food options, he’s used his fight against cancer as a reminder of where he is today.

“I really am reflecting on my time with leukemia and I see all the steps I’ve taken forward as I move on to my future and I take my past as a gift,” said Davis.