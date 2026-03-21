Coveted 2027 athlete Kaden Howard commits to Nebraska

Homestead (Fla.) Miami Palmetto three-star athlete Kaden Howard has committed to Nebraska, securing another top target for Matt Rhule and Co.

Howard chose the Cornhuskers over the likes of Louisville, Minnesota, Pitt and West Virginia, citing the environment and the coaching staff in Lincoln as the biggest reasons for his decision.

“I really liked the environment. I love how they play and the way they treated me it just felt like a good fit for me and my style,” he told Rivals. “I chose Nebraska because of the coaching staff, how they develop their players, how well I fit into their system, and the relationship they built with me.”

He took his first trip to Lincoln earlier this month, and the Huskers took the momentum from there. Nebraska was one of his later offers, but it worked quick and now has the Sunshine State standout’s pledge.

His relationship with Rhule was another key factor.

“Coach Rhule stands out, he’s the real deal and I can tell he about his players as people, not just athletes,” he said. “I feel like he’s building something special and turning the program around, and he reminds me of a good father figure.”

He’ll now return to Lincoln in June for his official visit, joining a host other commits and top targets on campus that weekend.

Howard is the No. 785 overall prospect and No. 41 athlete in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 84 player in Florida.

Looking at Nebraska’s 2027 class thus far

Two early commitments last year have set the pace for Nebraska. Back in May, four-star quarterback Trae Taylor locked in with the class and has since been the most vocal recruiter in the country. He’s now set to transfer to Millard South (Neb.) for his senior season this fall.

Taylor is the No. 54 overall prospect and No. 4 QB in the nation. He’ll soon be in the same state as Omaha Millard North four-star safety Tory Pittman, the No. 40 recruit and No. 3 safety in the land. Pittman has been committed since August.

“It means a lot to stay home and play for Nebraska,” Pittman told Rivals’ Greg Smith about his decision. “It gives me the opportunity to put Nebraska on the map. Get Nebraska more out there and get back to what Nebraska used to be.”

Raleigh (N.C.) Rolesville four-star running back Amir Brown is the other blue-chipper in the fold thus far. Now the No. 19 RB in the cycle, Brown pledged in November. Other commits include: Fort Worth (Texas) Crowley three-star wide receiver Tay Ellis, Baltimore St. Frances Academy three-star defensive lineman Jayden Travers and Omaha Millard North three-star offensive tackle Matt Erickson.

Rivals’ Hunter Shelton contributed to this story.