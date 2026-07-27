Auburn 2027 Class Breakdown: Alex Golesh pushing for Top-10 class in first cycle

The Alex Golesh era of Auburn football is underway as the Tigers attempt to climb a couple rungs on the SEC ladder once again.

Expectations are always high on The Plains, and while Golesh is yet to coach his first game, he and his staff are at least flexing their muscle on the recruiting trail. As of July 27, Auburn has the No. 12 class in the 2027 Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

The Tigers don’t have a five-star in the boat, but they do have commitments from 14 blue-chippers, including four top-100 overall prospects. There’s 25 total commits in the class.

The top two commits on the defensive side of the ball are both quintessential AU targets. Sharpsburg (Ga.) East Coweta four-star cornerback Chance Gilbert is the No. 5 player in the Peach State, while Mobile (Ala.) Vigor four-star linebacker Isaac McNeil is the top-ranked recruit in the Yellowhammer State. Both pledged in early June, setting the tone for a big month that helped vault the Tigers toward the top 10.

McNeil and Lyons (Ga.) Toombs County four-star Kareem Palmer form one of the better linebacker duos in the nation. Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic four-star EDGE James Pace and Bessemer City (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore highlight a loaded group on the defensive front.

In April, Auburn beat out Miami to land East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star running back Myson Johnson-Cook, the No. 4 RB in the nation. May brought a pledge from Middletown (Del.) Appoquinimink four-star offensive tackle Layton von Brandt, a top-five player at the position.

The class also ranks sixth in the SEC team rankings, ahead of Georgia, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina and others. Below is an up-to-date look at who’s locked in with Golesh and the Tigers ahead of football season:

Auburn Commitments by Position

Quarterback

Three-star Gary Chatman, No. 1,128 NATL. (No. 60 QB)

Running Back

Four-star Myson Johnson-Cook, No. 62 NATL. (No. 4 RB)

Three-star Moni Williams, No. 579 NATL. (No. 42 RB)

Wide Receiver

Four-star Deshawn Hall, No. 194 NATL. (No. 29 WR)

Three-star Brylan Oduor, No. 442 NATL. (No. 61 WR)

Tight End

Four-star George Lamons, No. 285 NATL. (No. 13 TE)

Offensive Tackle

Four-star Layton von Brandt, No. 78 NATL. (No. 5 OT)

Three-star Rance Brown, No. 787 NATL. (No. 57 OT)

Interior Offensive Lineman

Four-star Reed Ramsier, No. 349 NATL. (No. 23 IOL)

Three-star Jaylon Moore, No. 694 NATL. (No. 59 IOL)

Defensive Lineman

Four-star Donivan Moore, No. 172 NATL. (No. 19 DL)

Four-star Nate Kamba, No. 239 NATL. (No. 27 DL)

Four-star Marquis Evans, No. 257 NATL. (No. 29 DL)

EDGE

Four-star James Pace, No. 136 NATL. (No. 15 EDGE)

Four-star Rion Jackson, No. 318 NATL. (No. 30 EDGE)

Linebacker

Four-star Isaac McNeil, No. 89 NATL. (No. 7 LB)

Four-star Kareem Palmer, No. 329 NATL. (No. 26 LB)

Cornerback

Four-star Chance Gilbert, No. 61 NATL. (No. 8 CB)

Four-star Aidyn Wiggins, No. 335 NATL. (No. 39 CB)

Three-star Nash Johnson, No. 547 NATL. (No. 59 CB)

Safety

Three-star Kynair Crumb, No. 529 NATL. (No. 52 S)

Three-star James Branch, No. 729 NATL. (No. 71 S)

Three-star Nasir Banks, No. 1,044 NATL. (No. 116 S)

Three-star Preston Williams, No. 1,424 NATL. (No. 149 S)

Specialty

K Noah Ash