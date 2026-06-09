Auburn and Alex Golesh beats Georgia for elite DB prospect Chance Gilbert

Sharpsburg (Ga.) East Coweta’s blue-chip cornerback/safety Chance Gilbert has committed to Auburn. He took his official visit over the weekend.

Gilbert is another major win for head coach Alex Golesh and the first-year staff as they beat Georgia, Clemson and many others for the the Rivals Industry’s No. 8 cornerback and No. 55 prospect overall. The Tigers like him at safety.

The four-star Gilbert is commit No. 16 for Auburn in the 2027 cycle adding to a class Rivals previously ranked No. 13 nationally.

“They just made me comfortable,” Gilbert said. “Love their environment. Love what they did while I was there.

“I love the coaches. They made me feel at home. Auburn reminds me of where I live and I Iove where I live.

“Coach Golesh, great man, great guy. Went to his house, very cool dude, great personality making me and my family laugh. I got a glimpse of how his character is and personality.”

As a junior the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Gilbert racked up 53 tackles and three interceptions. He also had 16 receptions for 393 yards and five touchdowns with a kick ran back for a score.

Rivals Director of Scouting Charles Power loves this pickup for Auburn.

“Versatile defensive back with a well-rounded combination of athleticism, ball skills, and overall coordination,” Power wrote in his scouting report. “Measured in at around 5-foot-11.5, 175 pounds with solid length prior to his senior season.

“Lines up at corner, safety, wide receiver, and kick returner for his high school team. Flashes a smooth, quick back pedal in coverage. Easily transitions from his pedal and has the long speed to run stride for stride with receivers on vertical routes. Good overall reactive quickness in man coverage. Shows quality instincts in coverage, both at corner and safety, jumping routes to make plays on the football. Finished his junior season with three picks and 11 pass breakups.

“Shows some physicality and striking power despite not being the biggest defensive back at this stage. Athleticism and playmaking ability is apparent on offense and special teams. Scored four different ways as a junior: receiving, rushing, kickoff return, and interception return. Long speed is apparent once he gets to the second level. Doubles as a talented sprinter with a personal best of 10.57 seconds in the 100 meters as a sophomore. Looks to have the highest upside at corner at this stage and will need to continue adding mass and strength. Well-rounded skill set points to quality upside and the potential to develop into an early round draft pick.”

Auburn’s class now has three Top100 recruits as Gilbert joins prized running back Myson Johnson-Cook who chose the Tigers over Miami and offensive lineman Layton von Bradt who they beat Notre Dame for.

“I have this mindset no matter where I go I’m going to be developed and make it to the NFL,” “When it comes to development I know I’m going to get developed. I believe I’m going to end up in the NFL no matter what.”