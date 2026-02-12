Auburn and Alex Golesh hit big on the trail, landing the state's No. 1 recruit in DL Donivan Moore

Alex Golesh and the new Auburn coaching staff have hit big on the recruiting trail, landing a pledge from the state’s top 2027 recruit in defensive tackle Donivan Moore.

The Hueytown (Ala.) High standout and No. 1 prospect in the state chase to play for the upstart Tigers over opportunities at Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

“What made Auburn right for me was the connection,” Moore said. “Once Coach Golesh got there I felt a different vibe and things were going the right way. I feel like it’s going to be a very special year. He’s going to get the program back to where it needs to be and how it used to be.

“The fanbase, school and community, everything about Auburn. That place is magical. Once you step foot on that campus and look around that campus and how everybody treats you, you never want to leave.”

Tabbed by the Rivals300 as the nation’s No. 5 defensive lineman and No. 52 prospect overall, Moore becomes commit No. 2 for Golesh and company in the 2027 cycle. He was recruited by Vontrell King-Williams and his family had a great relationship with defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and Director of Player Personnel and Scouting Alex Fagan among others.

Moore spent time with the new staff on Feb. 1.

“The biggest takeaway was talking to Coach Golesh and seeing everything he has for the program for this upcoming season,” Moore said. “And we connected and bonded very quickly and that it’s going to be a special season for Auburn this fall.”

Moore has been on The Plains five times already.

“Every time I come here, I have an amazing time,” he told Cole Pinkston at Auburn Sports. “I feel comfortable with the coaches. Oh my God, Coach Golesh, AG, that’s my guy right there. We just built a relationship very quickly. We bonded very quickly.”

Williams will take his official visit the weekend of June 5.

“I will be back up for spring practice,” Williams added.