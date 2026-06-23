Auburn "checked all the boxes", and WR DeShawn Hall is a Tiger

Not all that long ago, DeShawn Hall believed his future would be on the hardwood.

Now, after piling up nearly 40 scholarship offers and emerging as one of the most coveted wide receivers in the 2027 cycle, the Prattville (Ala.) standout has committed to Auburn over Penn State, giving Alex Golesh and the Tigers another major in-state recruiting victory.

Hall’s rise has been one of the more unique stories in the Southeast. A gifted basketball player, he transitioned to football full-time and quickly turned his athletic upside into national attention.

Despite heavy interest from around the country, the Tigers separated themselves.

“It’s just a great all-around place,” Hall told Rivals. “Auburn really checked every box that I was looking for from a relationship standpoint to development. It’s been a second home… everything really worked out. It was obvious that it was the best choice.”

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Auburn had what he was looking for.

“The main things I’ve been looking for were relationships with the coaches and players,” he said. “I’m trying to be there for the next three to four years. I’m not trying to be a transfer portal guy. I want to go somewhere that’s going to help me become the greatest football player I can be, but also a great man.”

Wide receivers coach Kodi Burns played a significant role in that vision.

“He’s a real straight-up guy,” Hall said. “He’s not going to sugarcoat anything. He’ll tell me exactly where I need to get better, and that’s what I need if I want to become one of the best wide receivers to ever play the game.”

Hall also expressed confidence in the head coach and the direction of the program.

“I wouldn’t be surprised at all if they make a crazy run this year,” he said. “Coach Golesh is a great guy. He has the brains for football, and he has relationships with his players that help get the best out of them.”

Penn State made the decision difficult, and they were trending after his official visit, but after returning to the Plains recently, he knew where he wanted to be.

“Auburn just showed me why I needed to be home. It was definitely a tough decision, but Auburn is for sure the right decision.

“It being in my home state and being able to do what I can do in front of the people I grew up with is really a dream come true. It’s a perfect situation, and I’m really excited to continue the journey with them.

“Auburn just checked all the boxes for me.”