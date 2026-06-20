Auburn felt like home: 4-star EDGE James Pace commits to the Tigers

Auburn has landed one of its biggest defensive commitments of the cycle.

Four-star edge rusher James Pace has committed to Alex Golesh and the Tigers, giving Auburn a major recruiting win in the DMV region and another blue-chip defender for its growing class.

The Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic standout ranks as the No. 155 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking and chose Auburn after a recruitment that featured national attention from programs across the country.

The decision came on his official visit earlier this month.

“Auburn was already my number one before the visit, then they went up even higher while I was on it,” Pace told Rivals. “When I went up there, I definitely didn’t think I was going to go up there and commit. It was hard to keep it quiet. It was a great visit.”

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Auburn answered lingering questions, reinforced existing relationships and delivered the feeling Pace had been searching for throughout the recruiting process.

“The first time I went up there, I focused on the feeling. The second time, it felt like home for sure. I got to see everything.

“They just embraced me with open arms. They showed me that they really cared and that they wanted me there.”

The atmosphere around Auburn always impressed.

“It feels good there,” he said. “It makes me feel ready to play ball. Everywhere I go, gas stations, stores, it’s Auburn all the time, everywhere. They’re definitely all about football up there, and that’s somewhere I want to be.”

Pace is excited about the future at Auburn

When it came decision time, that authenticity resonated with both Pace and his family.

“Coach Hutzler is a great guy, family man, just like us,” Pace said. “Everything just fell into place with them. There’s nothing bad about it.”

The Tigers also made a strong impression through the vision laid out by Golesh.

Pace believes Auburn is building toward something bigger.

“He told me he sees a lot in me and believes I can come in and make an impact. I definitely believe in him. I think he can get Auburn back to the top and competing with Georgia, Alabama and those schools.”

What stood out most was the consistency of the message. The answers reinforced everything he had already experienced.

“A lot of coaches fake it when they want you to go there,” Pace said. “I asked people if it was real, and they told me it’s the same every day. I could tell it was genuine.”

When it came time to make a decision, three factors separated Auburn from the competition.

“The relationships were huge,” Pace said. “The brotherhood was huge too. I’m looking for relationships that last your whole life because football won’t last forever.

“I know the type of person I am,” he said. “Auburn is football and school. I wanted somewhere I could keep the main thing the main thing.”

The No. 155 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking gives the Tigers a versatile edge defender with length, athleticism and upside, while continuing Auburn’s recruiting momentum on the defensive side of the ball.