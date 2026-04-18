Auburn lands a commitment from 4-star TE George Lamons: ‘War Damn Eagle’

Four-star tight end George Lamons has found his home.

The Quitman (Ga.) Brooks County standout committed to Auburn on Saturday, pulling the trigger during his return visit to the Plains. Auburn surged to the top of his board earlier this spring, and the momentum carried through to decision day.

“I love it at Auburn… War Damn Eagle,” Lamons told Rivals.

Lamons, the No. 251 prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings, had been trending in this direction for weeks. No program pushed harder than Auburn, consistently prioritizing the in-state playmaker and building strong connections with him and those around him.

Florida made a strong run and sat near the top of his list at one point, while Georgia Tech held the lead earlier in his recruitment. But Auburn’s persistence, paired with what Lamons experienced on campus, ultimately separated the Tigers.

“The coaches keep it real… they have great energy… the players fly around for the coaches,” Lamons said. “They have been climbing up my list since I visited before. I like the coaching staff a lot… they keep it real.”

That authenticity and energy stood out throughout the process, especially during his spring visits. Auburn’s staff made Lamons feel like a priority from the jump, and the culture inside the program matched what he was looking for in a long-term fit.

Now it’s official. Lamons is locked in with Auburn, giving the Tigers another key piece in the class and continuing their momentum on the recruiting trail.

”Auburn is a great place,” he said. “Me and my family love it.”